Orthopedic Products Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Orthopedic Products Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Orthopedic Products Market by type (joint reconstruction, spine, trauma, arthroscopy/soft tissue repair, orthobiologics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Orthopedic Products Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Orthopedic Products Market. According to report the global orthopedic products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Insights

The increasing incidence of sports injuries, osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and obesity, combined with the ever-increasing aging population globally is the key growth drivers of the global orthopedic products market. Along with these factors, increasing availability of emerging technologies like 3D printing, robotics, and customizable implants further expected to propel the market in the coming years. Some of the key technologies in the orthopedics market could play a major role in the shaping of the market in the next few years. Robotics and computer navigated surgeries continue to gain momentum as robotic and advanced computer technologies are used in knee and joint replacement surgeries, as well as cartilage repair procedures. Customized orthopedic implants are also increasing in the market as the demand for patient-specific implantation rises.

Segment Covered

The report on global orthopedic products market covers type segment. On the basis of type the global orthopedic products market is categorized into joint reconstruction, spine, trauma, arthroscopy/soft tissue repair, orthobiologics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global orthopedic products market such as, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Wright Medical Group N.V., Arthrex Inc., Sanofi S.A., NuVasive, Inc., Integra lifesciences and Medtronic plc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global orthopedic products market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of orthopedic products market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the orthopedic products market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the orthopedic products market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

