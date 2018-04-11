Museuly to disrupt unknown museums and attractions

Online platform Museuly aims to digitize unknown things to do worldwide

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 10, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Museuly – online marketplace for things to do – aims to open unknown attractions and museums to millions of travelers.

“Things to do” industry is seeing quite a rapid growth in recent times. However, still more than 80% of all museums, attractions don’t have a proper digital solution in place – either for booking tickets online or for digital marketing. Most travel websites cover only most well-known spots, while thousands of fantastic, but less known attractions and museums are left behind.

Museuly – “things to do” start-up – wants to bring attention to these unknown tourist places and open them for travelers around the world. A lot of websites focus on most well-known tourist spots in New York or London, while Museuly wants to bring more visitors to maybe less-known, but not less great places. And they are away from crowds.

There are already quite a few services, but very often these solutions don’t work with vendors directly, booking service (both web and mobile) is not there and mobile experience is not that great. Therefore, experience of selling museum tickets for vendors or booking tickets for travelers is still not that great.

If you want to enjoy the city like a local, have fun with family and avoid massive queues, Museuly offers a platform for discovering lesser-known attractions.

