JMC Equipment Updates Inventory with Products from the Biggest Brands

JMC Equipment updates their inventory with quality products to make procurement stress-free for both auto repair shops and auto enthusiasts.

[4/11/2018, Dover] – JMC Equipment, a trusted purveyor of automotive tools and equipment based in Dover, updates its inventory with products from the biggest, most trusted brands in the industry.

Home to the Biggest Brands

Since the shop opened its doors in 2013, JMC Equipment has helped thousands of clients find top-grade automotive products at unbeatable prices. As a company that knows the importance of quality equipment to the vehicle’s performance, safety, and durability, the company updates its catalog with tools and equipment from the most recognized brands. It is an authorized distributor of some of the most trusted names in the industry including 3M Company, Acme Automotive, Branick, Huth-Ben Pearson International, Ingersoll Rand, John Dow Industries, Lincoln Industrial, Makita, OTC Tools and Equipment, and many others.

Complete Inventory, Unbeatable Prices

The shop houses a full range of automotive equipment and tools for any vehicle, from passenger vehicles to light trucks and heavy-duty trucks. The company strives to offer top-quality products at rock-bottom prices. It is the perfect shop to visit for lifting equipment, air-conditioning equipment tools, tire equipment, body repair equipment, and more.

JMC Equipment takes pride in a sales team that is well versed in all the ins and outs of the automotive industry. It encourages interested parties to get in touch with one of their consultants to learn more about any item on their catalog or the availability of hard-to-find parts.

About JMC Equipment

JMC Equipment is a family-owned and operated business that operates with a goal of providing top-grade automotive equipment at fair prices. Manned by industry veterans, the company brings decades of valuable experience to the table. Its many years of service to the community allows it to cater to customers and concerns with precision and timeliness.

Find the full details here: https://jmcautomotiveequipment.com/.