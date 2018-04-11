This company has found a way to bring more candidates to your front door. It is then up to you to make them walk through it, but delivering them to you is half the battle these days. They also have a proven formula that actually attracts better candidates, not only a higher volume of candidates. Finally, all of this equates to a much quicker hire and less open roles.

Phoenix-Mesa, AZ – Jargone aims to change the world of recruitment through good ol’ fashioned creative writing. Let’s all agree – what we do not need is another applicant tracking system, a machine learning blockchain résumé analyzer or a new Nickelback album. What we do need is to put an end to copypasta job descriptions that make applicants want to tear their eyes out (thus limiting their ability to apply).

Some people say, “If everyone thinks it’s a good idea, it’s probably not a good idea.” Well, everyone who has heard about Jargone said, “Why didn’t I think of that?” That’s better, right?

For $300, we take those mundane job descriptions full of corporate buzzwords and turn them into something worth reading. A great job worthy of a great applicant. You see, companies don’t realize that job descriptions are marketing pieces that can either make a great applicant say, “I want that job,” or say, “I never wanna work there.” Instead, companies are copying and pasting job descriptions from their competitors’ websites and posting those.

Unbelievable, right? We thought so, too.

Our job description rewrites come in four flavors – 4 ‘levels of heat’, if you will: Keep it Professional; Make it Fun; Whoa, Buddy!; and Nothing is Sacred. Our “Keep it Professional” rewrites are great for our large corporate clients who want to stand out from the crowd without sacrificing their reputation. Our “Nothing is Sacred” rewrites are for our fearless clients who want those outside-the-box thinkers to apply for their jobs.

Want a sample? Head over to http://jargone.io and check out our writing samples. Our team of writers has been writing (and rewriting) job descriptions for years to help companies attract great talent.

Jargone is a small company based in Phoenix, Arizona founded in 2018 and we have written well over 1+ job descriptions and cried over poor uses of the plus sign for years.