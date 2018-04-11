Infant Phototherapy Devices Market to reach a market size of $101 million by 2023

According to a new report Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market, published by KBV research, The Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size was valued at $72million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $101 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The Mobile Device market held the largest share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Configuration in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs) market held the largest share in the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market by Light Source in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023;. The Quartz Halogen Lamps market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/infant-phototherapy-devices-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are D-Rev, AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare (A healthcare division Of GE Company), Atom Medical Corporation, Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Weyer GmbH, and Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd.
Global Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size Segmentation
By Configuration
Mobile Device
Fixed Device
By Light Source
Fluorescent Lamps (FL)
Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs)
Quartz Halogen Lamps
Gas Discharge Tubes
By End User
Hospital
Neonatal Clinics
By Geography
North America Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size
US Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size
Canada Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size
Mexico Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size
Other NA Country Infant Phototherapy Devices Market Size
Europe Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Germany Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
UK Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
France Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Russia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Spain Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Italy Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Other EU Country Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Asia Pacific Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
China Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Japan Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
India Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
South Korea Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Singapore Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Malaysia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Other APAC Country Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Brazil Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Argentina Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
UAE Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
South Africa Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Nigeria Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Other LAMEA Country Infant Phototherapy Devices Market
Companies Profiled
D-Rev
AVI Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Natus Medical Incorporated
GE Healthcare (A healthcare division Of GE Company)
Atom Medical Corporation
Ibis Medical Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd.
Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.
Weyer GmbH
Zhengzhou Dison Instrument and Meter Co. Ltd.
