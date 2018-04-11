Industrial Boilers Procurement Research – Top Key Player and Market Trends Analysis by MRFR

Pune, April. 10, 2018 /Press release/ — The report on Industrial Boilers of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

The Industrial Boilers Market has been segmented on the basis of type into pulverized coal fired, fluidized bed, packaged, heat recovery steam generators, and others. On the basis of end users the market has been categorized into oil & gas, power, food & beverage, textile, pulp & paper, and other end-users. With respect to the fuel used, the market has been segmented as oil, coal, gas and other fuel types. On the basis of pressure range the market has been divided into high pressure boilers and low pressure boilers.

Some of the key players profiled in the industrial boilers market are Babcock & Wilcox Co. (U.S.), Thermax Ltd. (India), GE Alstom SA.(France), Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), IHI Corporation (Japan), Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. (China), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.(India), Harbin Power Equipment Co. Ltd.(China), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.(Japan), Hitachi Ltd.(Japan).

Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply heated waste or steam to an industrial process. They are the primary equipment used in industries to for steam generation and supply. Widespread industrial application in chemical, oil & gas, food & beverage and power generation industries has significantly contributed to the demand for industrial boilers market. The Industrial boilers market is expected to register a CAGR of almost 6-7% in the next five years.

Regional Analysis of Industrial Boilers Market

North America is the leading region for the industrial boilers market mainly due to the rising demand for energy. The European region is one of the leading regions for the automotive manufacturing which being dependent on the industrial boilers generates demand for the industrial boilers market. Increasing population and increasing demand for power generation has resulted in, the Asia-Pacific region being poised for developing at the highest growth rate.

The demand for energy is currently very high, combining that with the rapid rate of installation of power plants in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically India, China and Indonesia has resulted in high growth in the Industrial Boilers Market.

Global Industrial Boilers Market Information Report – Forecast to 2027

By End-Users (oil & gas, power, food & beverage, textile, pulp and paper, and others)

By Type (Pulverized Coal Fired, Fluidized Bed, Packaged

By Heat Recovery Steam Generators, and others)

By fuel type (Oil, Coal, Gas, and other fuels)

By pressure range (High and Low)

By Region

