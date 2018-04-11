Global Talent Mine: The One Stop Solution for Conducting Recruitment Procedures

For any business organisation, conducting recruitment events is likely to take a significant part of the daily life schedules. Arranging an impeccable recruitment system is of the utmost importance for any organisation as it determines the future of that very company. If the procedure is faulty, it could bring drastic outcomes for the company’s future.

Global Talent Mine is one of the very few companies in South Africa that offers effective solutions to avoid such predicaments. It helps various organisations in identifying genuine talents amongst other applicants and also training them to become valuable assets in future.

Services Offered by Global Talent Mine:

This organisation offers assistance to both clients who are the owners of different organisations and the candidates who are willing to work for those organisations.

Services for Clients:

Global Talent Mine offers a vast range of services for their clients which includes:

a. Full Recruitment Lifecycle Support: The employees appointed by this company meticulously take care of every possible step of a recruitment drive to arrange an impeccable process of employee selection.

b. Candidate Testing: Global Talent Mine carries out the rigorous testing procedure of the candidates to select the most suitable applicants for certain jobs. This process also includes checking the minutiae of every candidate’s educational background and the veracity of the information provided in their résumés.

c. HR Consulting: This process involves interview skills training, staff planning, induction, payroll outsourcing for the selected candidates, and conducting exit interview.

d. Staff Counselling and Psychometric Testing: The staff counselling service takes care of the final counselling process of the selected employees for specific jobs and the psychometric testing is all about measuring the mental ability of a certain applicant.

Services for the Candidates:

Global Talent Mine simultaneously offers many advantageous services to the candidates as well which include:

Proper advice for designing professional and effective résumés for the candidates.

Providing career counselling, guidance, and advice to perform well in job interviews.

Access to myriads of jobs spread across different industries.

Access to effective newsletters and articles that contain useful tips for facing interviews.

For further information you can visit the website of https://globaltalentmine.com/

Contact:

27 Jenny Lane, Blouberg Sands, Cape Town

7441, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 021 554 4580

Mobile: 073 605 2557