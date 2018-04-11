Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market: Rising Awareness In Cloud Based Applications

Cloud access security brokers are primarily deployed to protect the critical data of organizations. The advent of cloud-based systems has helped many companies to manage their critical data in better ways.

Market Highlights

The cloud access security broker market is growing significantly due to the rising adoption of cloud based applications. There has been rise in the usage of cloud based applications in various businesses as these are less costly and can be accessed on real time basis. Cloud access security broker solutions are used to provide data security, compliance management, network management, and other monitoring and controlling solutions to cloud based applications. These solutions are also used for data leakage prevention and cloud data encryption.

The cloud access security brokers are the solutions that are cloud based and on-premises based solutions used to combine and implement enterprise security policies such as single sign-on service, authentication, credential mapping, encryption, tokenization, malware detection, device profiling and others.

Enterprises at all level, are adopting cloud computing technology for certain benefits such as cost cutting, but security is a big challenge that faced by these enterprises while implementing cloud based business applications. Large enterprises are continuously adopting cloud access security broker platform and this trend will increase in next five years with the adoption by small and medium enterprises.

The major factor driving the adoption of cloud access security brokers is the rising concern among enterprises for the security of cloud based applications. Many organizations are moving towards the adoption of cloud technology, due to which they are in a need of strong network security, data security and threat management solutions that can be easily managed, identify threat, customized and provides security without control of any physically-oriented elements such as hardware. Other driving factor for cloud access security brokers is increasing demand for real-time security.

Top Industry Players:

This report studies the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market, analyzes and researches the Cloud Access Security Brokers development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Imperva,Inc., Bitglass, Cloudlock, Ciphercloud, Skyhigh Networks, Netskope, Protegrity, Adallom, Perspecsys, ProductOffered, Cloudmask

Key Benefits

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market from 2018 to 2023 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the majors regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes in details the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and application areas, and growth strategies.

Market Segment

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Cloud Access Security Brokers in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Control and Monitoring Cloud Services

• Risk and Compliance Management

• Data Security

• Threat Protection

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Cloud Access Security Brokers in each application, can be divided into

• Professional Service

• Support, Training, and Maintenance

