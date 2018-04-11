Digital Inspection Market to reach a market size of $26.7 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Digital Inspection Market, published by KBV research, the Global Digital Inspection Market size is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Hardware Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Software Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Services Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, General Electric (GE) are the forerunners in the Digital Inspection market.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Digital Inspection Market
Digital Inspection Market
The Metrology market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Inspection Market by Technology in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Machine Vision market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The NDT market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023).
The Manufacturing market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Inspection Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Oil & Gas market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Food & Pharmaceuticals market would garner market size of $3,007.5 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/digital-inspection-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Digital Inspection Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of General Electric (GE), Mistras Group, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Hexagon AB, Cognex Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Roper Technologies (Zetec Inc.), Carl Zeiss AG, Basler AG, and Omron Corporation.
Global Digital Inspection Market Size Segmentation
By Offering
Hardware
Software
Services
By Technology
Metrology
Machine Vision
NDT
By Dimension
3D
2D
By Vertical
Manufacturing
Electronics and Semiconductor
Energy & Utilities
Oil & Gas
Aerospace & Defense
Food & Pharmaceuticals
Energy & Power
Automotive
Others
By Geography
North America Digital Inspection Market Size
US Digital Inspection Market Size
Canada Digital Inspection Market Size
Mexico Digital Inspection Market Size
Rest of Global Digital Inspection Market Size
Europe Digital Inspection Market
Germany Digital Inspection Market
UK Digital Inspection Market
France Digital Inspection Market
Russia Digital Inspection Market
Spain Digital Inspection Market
Italy Digital Inspection Market
Rest of Europe Digital Inspection Market
Asia Pacific Digital Inspection Market
China Digital Inspection Market
Japan Digital Inspection Market
India Digital Inspection Market
South Korea Digital Inspection Market
Singapore Digital Inspection Market
Malaysia Digital Inspection Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Inspection Market
LAMEA Digital Inspection Market
Brazil Digital Inspection Market
Argentina Digital Inspection Market
UAE Digital Inspection Market
Saudi Arabia Digital Inspection Market
South Africa Digital Inspection Market
Nigeria Digital Inspection Market
Rest of LAMEA Digital Inspection Market
Companies Profiled
General Electric (GE)
Mistras Group, Inc.
Olympus Corporation
Hexagon AB
Cognex Corporation
National Instruments Corporation
Roper Technologies (Zetec Inc.)
Carl Zeiss AG
Basler AG
Omron Corporation
