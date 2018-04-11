Automotive Transmission market Estimated to Exhibit 5.9% CAGR through 2021: Research Report Insights

This market research study analyzes the automotive transmission market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD Million) from 2015 to 2021. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact during the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the next few years.

The global automotive transmission market was valued at USD 119.7 Million in 2014 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2015 to 2021 to reach USD 181.8 Million by 2021. Latest technology in automotive transmission system like CVT, DCT, 9-speed transmission system which help in enhancing the driving experience and fuel efficiency of the vehicle is driving the automotive transmission system market.

The report segments the automotive transmission market based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). These segments have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD Million). Automotive transmission market can be segmented by transmission type into manual and automatic transmission. By fuel type the automotive transmission market has been segmented into gasoline, diesel and others. By vehicle type the transmission can be segmented into passenger cars, LCV’s, ICV’s, HCV’s, Off Road Vehicle, Construction Equipment Vehicles and Farm Vehicles.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been profiled based on company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments. Major market participants profiled in this report include Magna International Inc. (Canada), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Allison Transmission (U.S.A), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S), Aisin SEIKI Co. Ltd. (Japan) and GKN PLC (U.K).

Automotive Transmission Market: By geography

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Automotive Transmission Market: By transmission type

• Manual

• Automatic

Automotive Transmission Market: by fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

• others

Automotive Transmission Market: By vehicle type

• Passenger cars

• LCV’s

• ICV’s

• HCV’s

• Off Road Vehicle

• Construction Equipment Vehicle

• Farm Vehicles

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the segments mentioned above with respect to the following regions:

§ North America

§ Europe

§ Asia-Pacific

§ Rest of the World (RoW)