Analysis of Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market Industry 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market by technology (Thin Film, Crystalline), by grid type (Decentralized, Grid connected, off grid), by end use (Commercial, Residential, Utility scale) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market. According to report the global solar photovoltaic installations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global solar photovoltaic installations market covers segments such as technology, grid type, and end-use. The technology segments include thin film, crystalline, and others. On the basis of grid type the global solar photovoltaic installations market is categorized into decentralized, grid connected, and off grid. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use the solar photovoltaic installations market is segmented as commercial, residential, and utility scale.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global solar photovoltaic installations market such as, Sun Power Corporation, First Solar Inc, Ja Solar, Canadian Solar Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Renesola, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, Solar World AG, and Trina Solar Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Solar Photovoltaic Installations Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Solar Photovoltaic Installations Market

4. Global Solar Photovoltaic Installations Market by Technology 2017 – 2023

4.1 Thin film

4.2 Crystalline

4.3 Others

5. Global Solar Photovoltaic Installations Market by Grid Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Decentralized

5.2 Grid connected

5.3 Off grid

6. Global Solar Photovoltaic Installations Market by End-Use 2017 – 2023

6.1 Commercial

6.2 Residential

6.3 Utility scale

7. Global Solar Photovoltaic Installations Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Technology

7.1.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Grid type

7.1.3 North America Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by End-Use

7.1.4 North America Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Technology

7.2.2 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Grid type

7.2.3 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by End -Use

7.2.4 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Technology

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Grid type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by End-Use

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Technology

7.4.2 RoW Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Grid type

7.4.3 RoW Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by End-Use

7.4.4 RoW Solar Photovoltaic Installations market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Sun Power Corporation

8.2 First Solar Inc

8.3 Ja Solar

8.4 Canadian Solar Inc

8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.6 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd

8.7 Renesola

8.8 Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd

8.9 Solar World AG

8.10 Trina Solar Ltd