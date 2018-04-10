Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market by raw material (natural zeolite, artificial zeolite), application (detergent, adsorbents and catalysts), end-user (air purification, cosmetics, automotive industry, nuclear industry, industrial gas production, and waste & water treatment) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market. According to the report the Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segments Covered

The report on global zeolite molecular sieve market covers segments such as raw material, application and end-user. The raw material segments include natural zeolite and artificial zeolite. On the basis of application the global zeolite molecular sieve market is categorized into detergent, adsorbents and catalysts. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user the zeolite molecular sieve market, is segmented as air purification, cosmetics, automotive industry, nuclear industry, industrial gas production, waste & water treatment and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global zeolite molecular sieve market such as, Sorbead India, Axens, Calgon Carbon, Hengye Group, KNT Group, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz, BASF, Tricat, Zeochem, and Zeox Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global zeolite molecular sieve market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of zeolite molecular sieve market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the zeolite molecular sieve market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the zeolite molecular sieve market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

