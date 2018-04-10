VITS HOTELS LAUNCHES THREE PROPERTIES IN PHUKET, THAILAND

VITS Luxury Hotels has rolled out three boutique properties in the picturesque island of Phuket, Thailand’s most popular tour destination. VITS a leading brand of luxury hotels had recently signed Joint Venture with Exhicon Group in Thailand to accelerate the ‘VITS’ brand of hotels portfolio in the global hospitality market. The new launches are VITS Alfresco Hotel, VITS New Life Classic and VITS Luxur Boutique Hotel. The hotels are exponentially located near Patong beach, the largest and most famous beach in the island of Phuket.

Announcing the new launches, Chandrakant Shetty, Director, VITS-EXHICON (Thailand) Co. Ltd. says, “We are delighted to extend the VITS luxury experience in Thailand with launch of three properties located in the heart of Phuket. Each of the three hotels distinctive in its own right offer unparalleled hospitality experiences and contemporary amenities. Phuket with its serene beaches, historic museums and vibrant nightlife is ranked as favorite from travelers in India and around the world. With the launch of our properties in the region we aim to tap the growing potential of tourist inflow. As part of our future expansion we plan to take over 15 hotels primarily in Thailand and Malaysia within the next two years”.

VITS Alfresco is an elegant hotel located just an hour away from the Phuket International Airport. The 33-key hotel is fully air-conditioned and inclusive of an array of room amenities. Set with plush interiors it boasts of several facilities like a rooftop pool to spend leisure time, travel desk, rental bikes to go around the town. The hotel flaunts the beauty of Phuket with their balconies that overlook the sandy beaches of Patong, making it one of the best destinations near Patong Beach.

VITS New Life Classic is one of best hotels in Phuket situated in a pristine location, just 6-minute walk from Patong beach. The hotel is surrounded by some of the best attractions, shopping experiences and entertainment avenues. Guests can choose from 20 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of peace and harmony. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers bar and easy access to the city’s must-see destinations. The sere beauty and tranquility of Phuket are mirrored by the wonderful accommodation in VITS New Life Classic set with lovely interiors and protrude a luxurious feel. The rooms are quaint and spacious with attached balconies, wide range of amenities and impeccable services.

VITS Luxur Boutique Hotel located close to Patong beach offers top notched facilities which are paramount to bring you experiences worth revisiting. The Hotel Offers luggage storage and multi-cuisine restaurant. All rooms are filled with opulent amenities and designed with bright colours which create a charming ambience for the guests. The rooftop swimming pool under the open sky will make your dream leisure experience a reality. Guests can enjoy various activities in the surroundings, including golfing, cycling and fishing.

Amma’s Canteen is an in-house restaurant at VITS Alfresco, VITS New Life Classic and VITS Luxur Boutique Hotel. Set with a wonderful ambiance in the open the restaurant bring you variety of scrumptious delectable from Thai, Italian, Russian and several other continental cuisines. Set with an elegant decor, hospitable staff, serene environment, and delicious food, the restaurant is without a doubt, one among the top restaurants in Phuket.