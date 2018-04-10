Summing it up

The Tissot T-Sport V8 Chronograph Quartz T106.417.36.031.00 Men’s Watch doesn’t fake to be one of the much nicer and more refined, mechanical chronographs that make for a great, everyday use. This V8 is a much less complicated, sturdier and more accurate and reliably functioning watch that indeed makes for a great, everyday use.

Likeable points

• It keeps time accurately enough for the regular urban guy and measures the seconds as precisely as a professional’s tool.

• The look is a mix between sporty and sobriety. Both remain in moderation.

• An excellent finish that’s also immune to great degrees of sudden, physical shocks.

• Going down-face on hard surfaces, banging it up against bricks or sharp corners and the likes are handled very well by the Tissot T-Sport V8 Chronograph Quartz T106.417.36.031.00 Men’s Watch. The glass is almost invincible to scratches and the bezel’s material and finish will restrict it to limited wear. You are welcome to be tad more abusive than your other watches with it.

• The ivory colored dial with the glossy black bezel and clean, sharp markings make the Tissot T-Sport V8 Chronograph Quartz T106.417.36.031.00 Men’s Watch one of the most legible pieces from the Tissot V8 Chronograph watch collection. They are a professional’s favorite.

On the grounds of usefulness:

• The Tachymetre bezel: Adds a more serious look to the watch; measures the speed of any vehicle and calculates time consumed and time remaining to reach destination.

• The flat-topped buttons remove any chance for accidental slippage during starting/stopping an event. The serrated crown also ensures zero-slippage even under distantly-firm grips.

• The chronograph is a Rattrapante. In plain words, it can split the seconds. The counters measure 1/10 second, 60 seconds and 30 minutes, offering both ADD and, SPLIT functions.

The engine tattles

Tissot is strict about engines and the Tissot Mens Watches are fitted with a quality Swiss movement. It has 4 Jewels, a mechanical date system and a 38 months battery life on a fully unused chronograph. With moderate to frequent use, it might run 10 months (or more) less. The Swiss-made, ETA caliber G10.212 quartz fits snugly inside the 43mm by 11.12mm case, sealed to keep water out for 300 feet.

It has pretty high-specs making Tissot a leading brand in innovations and findings. It’s an excellent timepiece combining style, beauty and durability in a single unit. Crafting something beautiful and dependable at the same time is only the Swiss can make.

Before closing

The Tissot T-Sport PRC 200 Chronograph Men’s Watch is quite possibly one of those most luxurious pieces from the iconic T-Sport collection. With its elegant vibes running throughout, this T-Sport V8 chrono succeeds in embodying Tissot’s passion in gold and steel.