Organic Baby Food Market Research Report by Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Global Forecast to 2027

Market Overview:

Organic baby food is nothing but soft, and easily consumable food, other than breast milk or infant formula which comes in diverse formulation and multiple varieties and tastes. It is considered as total or partial substitute for breast milk for infants or toddlers of under two years and helps in baby’s growth and initial body development. The raw material used in prepared and processed organic baby food, is strictly produced without the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides and processed organic baby food don’t contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

The preparation of organic baby food involves natural way of production and include the use of basic ingredients such as cereal, milk, sugar and others. Raw material used in organic baby food production are grown or produced in organic way without any use of chemicals including pesticides, preservatives resulting in preparation of high quality products to meet consumers’ expectations. Organic baby food is processed and packaged according to the guidelines given by the Government bodies. Robust economic growth, rising urbanization, explosion in the middle class population coupled with cheap labor force and rising disposable income has translated a massive demand of organic baby food products in the developing nations.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of organic baby food market at the CAGR of 11.73% during 2017-2027.

By Product Analysis:

Among the product type, ready to eat segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register the healthy CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period. Due to changing lifestyles, consumers are spending less time planning and cooking meals at home as they consider preparing food at home as a chore and is time and energy consuming. Dried baby food segment is also projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.04% during the forecast period of 2017-2027.

Competitive Analysis:

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in organic baby food, multiple product launch by organic baby food market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Danone S.A. (France)

Hero Group (Switzerland)

Abbott laboratories (U.S.)

Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Hain Celestial Group (U.S.) and

Bellamy’s Australia (Australia).

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in organic baby food market. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, and investing in R&D to offer products with better functionality.

Region Analysis:

The Global Organic Baby Food Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia pacific and Rest of the world. Among this Asia Pacific has the major market share followed by Europe. North America is projected to grow at the steady CAGR of 11.72% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation-

Global organic baby food market is segmented by product type, ingredients, distribution channel and region