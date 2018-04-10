Octal Steel Introduces Complete Traceability For All Their Products

China-based global OCTG distributor , Octal Steel is committed to delivering only the best to their clients all over the world. The company make sure Complete Traceability for all their products, which will allow anyone to trace an product for each process including raw material control, heating no, batch no, product no. This ensures authenticity of the products and provides the company’s clients the peace of mind that their product has been made using strict and thorough quality standards and controls.

Octal Steel is located in China and is recognized as a professional pipe supplier to provide integrated solutions for oil and gas company, its products are being used in the OCTG projects all over the world and trusted by the international oil companies. For their supreme quality, innovation and reliability. The complete range of products is produced in Octal Steel’s highly equipped, multi-base production facilities located in south and north of China mainland. Octal Steel is a experienced supplier to provide high quality piping products including line pipe in seamless and welded, steel casing pipe , pipe Fittings, sucker rods for oil and gas industries.

The Octal Steel spokesperson said, “We make sure that every single pipe produced in the Octal Steel highly equipped facilities is completely traceable for each process, including raw material control, Heating No, Batch No, Product No. If a Non-qualified material is found, corresponding test and improvement will be done accordingly, because we are fully committed to our promise of delivering the highest standards of quality complimented with supreme customer services.”

Through their hard work and determination to supply only the best OCTG products, Octal Steel has managed to build a substantial customer base that expands all across the globe, with continuous effort to improve and bring more innovative and technologically advanced products to their growing market. In order to meet the demands of a diverse market and to maintain their competitive edge, Octal has built a dedicated Procurement Department, which includes Inspection Administrations.

Furthermore, Octal has earned various quality certification to further solidify their commitment towards delivering the best quality products.

