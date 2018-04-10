Microarray Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Microarray Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Microarray Market by product type (instruments and consumables), technology (protein, tissue, IOC and DNA microarray), application (disease diagnosis, development, gene expression) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Microarray Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Microarray Market. According to report the global microarray market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global microarray market covers segments such as, product type, technology and application. On the basis of product type the global microarray market is categorized into instruments and consumables. On the basis of technology the global microarray market is categorized into protein microarray, tissue microarray, IOC and DNA microarray. On the basis of application the global microarray market is categorized into disease diagnosis and development, gene expression and other.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global microarray market such as, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Merck, Agilent Technologies, AXO Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cepheid, Arrayit, Phalanx Biotech and Biometrix Technology.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global microarray market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of microarray market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the microarray market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the microarray market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Microarray Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Microarray Market

4. Global Microarray Market by Product Type

4.1. Instruments

4.2. Consumables

5. Global Microarray Market by Technology

5.1. Protein Microarray

5.2. Tissue Microarray

5.3. LOC

5.4. DNA Microarray

6. Global Microarray Market by Application

6.1. Disease Diagnosis and Development

6.2. Gene Expression

6.3. Other

7. Global Microarray Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Microarray Market by Product Type

7.1.2. North America Microarray Market by Technology

7.1.3. North America Microarray Market by Application

7.1.4. North America Microarray Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Microarray Market by Product Type

7.2.2. Europe Microarray Market by Technology

7.2.3. Europe Microarray Market by Application

7.2.4. Europe Microarray Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Microarray Market by Product Type

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Microarray Market by Technology

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Microarray Market by Application

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Microarray Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Microarray Market by Product Type

7.4.2. RoW Microarray Market by Technology

7.4.3. RoW Microarray Market by Application

7.4.4. RoW Microarray Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. GE Healthcare

8.2. Illumina

8.3. Merck

8.4. Agilent Technologies

8.5. Axo Science

8.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

8.7. Cepheid

8.8. Arrayit

8.9. Phalanx Biotech

8.10. Biometrix Technology

