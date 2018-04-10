MCCFL – Now Started Accepting Online Payments

Delray Beach, Florida, Apr’18: MCCFL has announced that MMUR (Medical Marijuana Use Registry) now has started accepting online payments. MCCFL is best medical cannabis clinics of Florida. They certify people for marijuana treatments and they refer them to the dispensaries, which are authorised to provide marijuana treatments.

In 1996, California became the first state to legalize medical marijuana. Florida voters also legalized medical marijuana for compassionate use in November 2016 elections and became the 27th state to do so. It is important to remember that as of June 26, 2017, medical marijuana is a schedule I drug at the federal level, with no known benefit and considered highly addictive according to the FDA classification of controlled substances.

Medicine is an art and a science. The art pertains to the unique doctor patient relation and trust that is paramount to medical care. Medical Cannabis Clinics of Florida bring this art and science to serve you. They started their mission that suffering can be eased with a smile, a selfless and genuine human encounter and medical marijuana when appropriate.

They currently provide services to the South Florida region from their office conveniently located in Delray Beach and easily accessible from I-95 and the turnpike. Their office in Central Florida is located in downtown Kissimmee and easily accessible from I-4 and the turnpike.

The Medical Marijuana Use Registry (MMUR) has been updated to accept online payments for patient and caregiver applications. If a check has already been mailed, a duplicate payment should not be made online. New to the online application is the “Click here to Pay Online” button!