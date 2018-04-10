IPL 2018 at Mostly Grills and Merlin’s, The Orchid Mumbai

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back this season and there is no place better than ‘Mostly Grills’ and Merlin’s to catch all the action unfold. The trendy open aired venue plays a perfect host to your favourite sporting event with live streaming, unbeatable food and beverage specials. Exclusively decorated keeping cricket fans in mind the venue is dotted with large display screens, adorned with IPL team flags, team information posters and stewards attired in IPL team jersey.

On cricket day the in-house mixologists will concoct signature cocktails and mocktails honoring the participating team names. Combine your choicest of non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks with your favorite team, and you’re bound to have a cheerful time. You will also be treated with special food packages for every ‘super four’ and ‘super sixes’. There is a special TDH menu designed by our Executive Chef that includes delectable starters, choice of international Grills, imported meats, fresh seafood, kebabs, sizzlers and desserts all prepared to your preference.

Celebrate the food battle in the name of team spirit as you congregate with your close ones on the match day to the tunes of Roars, Victories, Losses and Cheers!

Date: April 7th to 27th May 2018

IPL Offers: Dosmetic Beer Bucket @1220/- ++ (Kingfisher 5 Beers)

Imported Beer Bucket @2220/- ++ (Stella or Horgarden 5 Beers)

Unlimited IMFL Package @1820/- ++ (Domestic Liquor + 1 Starter)

Time: 04.00 pm to 12:00 am

Reservations: 02226164000/8433959703/9594166266

http://www.orchidhotel.com/

Address: Mostly Grills and Merlin’s, The Orchid Mumbai, 70/c, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099. Tel: 022 -26164000