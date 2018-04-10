Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market by product (instruments, reagents), end user (pharmaceutical industry, healthcare sector), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Ion-Exchange Chromatography Market. According to report the global ion-exchange chromatography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global ion-exchange chromatography market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis of product the global ion-exchange chromatography market is categorized into instruments, reagents and others. On the basis of end user the global ion-exchange chromatography market is categorized into pharmaceutical industry, healthcare sector and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ion-exchange chromatography market such as, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Becton, Tosoh Corporation, Merck, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Phenomenex.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global ion-exchange chromatography market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ion-exchange chromatography market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the ion-exchange chromatography market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ion-exchange chromatography market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Ion-exchange Chromatography Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Ion-exchange Chromatography Market

4. Global Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Product

4.1. Instruments

4.2. Reagents

4.3. Others

5. Global Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by End User

5.1. Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2. Healthcare Sector

5.3. Others

6. Global Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Product

6.1.2. North America Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by End User

6.1.3. North America Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Product

6.2.2. Europe Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by End User

6.2.3. Europe Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Product

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by End User

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Product

6.4.2. RoW Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by End User

6.4.3. RoW Ion-exchange Chromatography Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. GE Healthcare

7.2. Bio-Rad

7.3. Dickinson And Company

7.4. Agilent Technologies

7.5. Becton

7.6. Tosoh Corporation

7.7. Merck

7.8. Waters Corporation

7.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.10. Phenomenex

