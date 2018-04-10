High-Quality Tasmanian Oak Door Frames and Superior Craftmanship from Triline

Triline offers external door frames built with top-quality materials and superior workmanship. The range comes in custom-made options.

[TASMANIA, 11/04/2018] – Triline Quality Door Systems, a leading provider of high-quality door systems in Australia, designs and manufactures external door frames made of Tasmanian Oak and built with superior workmanship. The range also comes in custom-made options to match client specifications and requirements.

Timber Entry Frames

Triline Quality Door Systems has a long history of creating timber door frames. The company has been building timber external door frames from the best kiln-dried Tasmanian Oak since the early 1990s, suitable for residential and commercial applications. Each door frame has been built with care and unparalleled attention to detail, ensuring solid construction and lasting quality.

Clients can choose between open-in and open-out frames. To match the requirements of open-in fly screen doors, the open-in frames are designed with a 23mm rebate. There are also 37mm rebates for 35mm doors and 42mm rebates for 40mm doors. Triline Quality Door Systems entry frames are perfect for brick veneer, single doors, double doors, side-lights and high-lights.

Custom-Made Door Frames

Triline Quality Door Systems specialises in bespoke work. The custom-made entrance frames suit a vast array of applications, including:

– Varying door heights, widths and thickness

– Glazed side-light or high-light

– Transom and/or glass bead

– Oversized side-lite/s

– Weatherboards

– Raven RP4 door seal

– Mushroom stop

French door frames (double doors)

Each bespoke option is made to order. Interested buyers can send an email at sales@triline.net.au for more details on custom-made door frames.

About Triline Quality Door Systems

Triline Quality Door Systems is committed to supplying the finest-quality sliding and folding door systems to the market. Established in 1996, the company began as a humble supplier of 50 cavity doors and transformed itself into a leading door manufacturing business for thousands of clients across Australia. To complement their doors, Triline Quality Door Systems also provides well-designed and robust hardware for effortless use. The company aims to offer sliding door solutions that provide a perfect balance between functionality and style.

For more information about Triline Quality Door Systems and other product enquiries, visit their website at https://triline.net.au.