Global Pharmaceutical Desiccant Market Overview, Growth, Supply, Revenue and Forecast 2017-2027

Global Pharmaceutical Desiccant Market Information Report, By Type (Silica Gel, Activated, Carbonclay Desiccant, Molecular Sieves and Others), By End-Use (Tablets, API’s, Capsules, Diagnostic Kit and Nutraceutical Product Packaging), and By Region – Forecast To 2027

Market Highlights:

Desiccants are materials that adsorb and retain water vapour. Desiccants are solids that contain a network of interconnected pores that allow water molecules to be attached to the large internal surface. In pharmaceutical materials, desiccants are required for meeting strict quality assurance and performance criteria. The principal desiccants used in pharmaceutical applications include silica gel and molecular sieve among others. The rise in the ageing population leads to increasing diseases and more requirement of medical facilities in the population. This will increase the usage of medical facilities and health care products. Due to this, there will be an increase in the production of pharmaceutical desiccants. Additionally, developing nations provide various opportunities for the desiccant market. However, stringent regulations and temperature fluctuation are the factors may hamper the growth of the market.

Market Research Analysis:

The Pharmaceutical Desiccant Market has been segmented based on type, and end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into silica gel, activated, carbonclay desiccant, molecular sieves and others. Silica Gel accounted for the largest market share of 40.00% in 2015, with a market value of USD 47.2 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. Silica gel is non-toxic, non-flammable and safe to use to protect foods, medicines, sensitive materials and much more. It is extremely porous and capable of absorbing high levels of moisture. It has highest moisture adsorption capacity of any commercial desiccant which makes it one of the most effective ingredients for products .It is designed to prevent corrosion during transportation and storage. Activated was the second-largest market in 2015, valued at USD 29.5 million in 2015; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16%. Activated Alumina is widely used for removing moisture, purification and other treatments.

On the basis of end uses, Tablets accounted for the largest market share of 22% in 2015, with a market value of USD 208.2 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period. API’s was the second-largest market in 2015, valued at USD 203.5 million in 2015; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.37%.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the pharmaceutical desiccant include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Multisorb Technologies (U.S.), Sanner GmbH (Germany), CSP Technologies, Inc (U.S.), Capitol Scientific, Inc (U.S.), Desiccare, Inc (U.S.), W. R. Grace & Co (U.S.), Desican Inc (U.S.), Clariant Global (Switzerland), Oker-Chemie GmbH (Germany) and others.

The report for Pharmaceutical Desiccant market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

