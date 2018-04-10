Finger Lakes Family Dental Offers Periodontal Dentistry Services

Finger Lakes Family Dental’s Dr. Maria E. Marzo’s advanced training allows her to treat patients with Periodontal Disease with a variety of dental services.

[PAINTED POST, 4/10/2018]—Finger Lakes Family Dental offers treatment for periodontal disease to the residents of Steuben County, Painted Post, and the surrounding areas. Led by Dr. Maria E. Marzo, the team at Finger Lakes Family Dental helps detect periodontal disease to maintain healthy gums and bone around teeth.

According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, Periodontal Disease, also known as gum and bone disease, is a bacterial infection of the gum and bone around teeth. It is caused by the accumulation of plaque, tartar and bacteria around teeth. This can lead to sore bleeding gums, bone loss, painful chewing, and eventually tooth loss. Finger Lakes Family Dental is here to help patients who have Periodontal Disease.

Periodontal Disease Treatment

According to Dr. Marzo, 80% of people are not aware they have the disease because it is a slow process that destroys the bone and gums, and can lead to long-term health complications later in life. Periodontal disease has been linked to an increased risk of medical conditions such as, heart attack, stroke and diabetes. People who do not maintain good oral hygiene, have a balanced diet and visit their dentist often are at a higher risk of Periodontal Disease.

Finger Lakes Family Dental offers different types of treatments for periodontal disease depending on the severity of the periodontal disease.

Post-Treatment and Maintenance

Gingivitis, also known as gum inflammation, may sometimes develop into Periodontal Disease. If detected early, the effects are reversible through regular cleanings every six months.

Periodontal Disease may not be curable, but it is controllable. Following treatment, patients need to undergo Periodontal Maintenance every three to four months, though the frequency may vary depending on the patient’s condition.

About Finger Lakes Family Dental

Finger Lakes Family Dental is a dental practice based in Painted Post, New York. Led by Dr. Maria E. Marzo, the dentistry’s team provides nothing less than dental services that bring quality and care together.

In addition to general dentistry, Finger Lakes Family Dental also provides family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign treatment, sleep apnea therapy, periodontal disease treatment, root canals, dental implants, and dental prosthetic services.

