EO Internet marketing

activities that support the development of the world of marketing through the Internet massively and everyone must be aware of the next few years will experience changes in consumer behavior, there is a shift in culture and activities that will be replaced by technology, and not everyone can accept it because of their ignorance of technology especially in the countryside or village, but gradually it will be affordable through a comprehensive education, everyone can learn the internet regardless of tribe, culture, background and life purpose, the most important is the connection between people