Colorpur launched new product range on Indiegogo

Colorpur, one of India’s leading online lifestyle brand recently launched its leather case campaign on Indiegogo. The campaign is about the new range of leather products that the company has launched with minimal design, elegant looks, and amazing protection. These leather cases are a unique combination of genuine leather and felt giving it a comfortable grip. The shipping is free for all the order across the globe.

The campaign was made keping in mind some basic questions that customers have while purchasing a leather case, such as looks over protection, getting genuine leather, etc. Colorpur offers the solution through their product offering that are a unique combination of 100% genuine leather and felt material, in a minimalist and timeless design, to enhance the beauty of your iPhone and simultaneously provide amazing protection.

The shell is made up of poly-carbonate hard plastic, provide amazing protection and is not easily breakable. The smooth cut-outs on the edges offers easy access of buttons, camera and ports.