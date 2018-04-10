Chip Antenna Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Global Chip Antenna Market has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015. Technological advancement and growing demand for consumer electronics and wireless products are driving the market of Chip Antenna. Chip Antenna Market is a technology, which is helps in establishing a wireless connection between an electronic devices ­­­with an infrastructure. Increase industrial application and high automation in the field of technology are few factors, which is supporting the market. Global Chip Antenna Market is growing with the CAGR of high and is expected to grow at US high billion by the end of forecasted period.

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1582

Key players:

Partron Co., Ltd. (South Korea),

Mitsubishi Materials (Japan),

Fractus, S.A. (Spain),

Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

Yageo Corporation (Taiwan),

Taoglas (Ireland),

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.).

Pulse Electronics (U.S.),

Fractus Antennas (Spain),

Antenova M2M (UK).



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type: Ceramic Multilayer Chip Antennas and Dielectric Chip Antenna.

Segmentation by Application : WLAN, Zigbee, Bluetooth, ISM among others.

Segmentation by End Users : BFSI, Transportation, Manufacturing, Industrial, Government, Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global market of chip antenna with the market share of high growing automotive and telecommunication industry in the Asian countries are driving the market. High demand for consumer electronic products from this region is also supporting the market of Chip Antenna in Asia-Pacific. North America stands as second biggest market for Chip Antenna. Technological advancement and advantage of technology leaders are few factor which is supporting the market of Chip Antenna in this region. North America Chip Antenna market has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US high billion by the end of forecasted period. Europe holds third position with market share of XX% and has been valued at US high billion in the year 2015 which is growing at CAGR of high and expected to grow at US high billion by the end of forecasted period.

Industry News

In July 2016, Fractus Antennas S.L. announced the launch of new product mXTEND antenna booster for multi band application.

In June 2016, Fractus Antenna S.L. announced that chip antenna booster FR01-S4-224 can also work with Bluetooth devices.

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/chip-antenna-market-1582

Target Audience:

Bluetooth Antenna Manufacturers

Chip Antenna Manufacturers

Wireless Service Providers

WIFI Service Providers

Government

The report for Global Chip Antenna Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Study Objective of Chip Antenna Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Chip Antenna Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Chip Antenna market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by application, by end users and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Chip Antenna Market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com