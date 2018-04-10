Aseptic Packaging Market to reach a market size of $71.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Aseptic Packaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Aseptic Packaging Market size is expected to reach $71.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Beverages market holds the largest market share in Global Aseptic Packaging Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Food market would garner market size of $30,699.8 million by 2023.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Cartons Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Bottles & Cans Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Bags & Pouches Market.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/aseptic-packaging-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Aseptic Packaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Amcor Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Tetra Laval International S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Schott Systeme GmbH, Sealed Air Corporation, Ecolean AB, Bemis Company, Inc., and Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.
Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size Segmentation
By Application
Beverages
Food
By Product Type
Cartons
Bottles & Cans
Bags & Pouches
Others
By Geography
North America Aseptic Packaging Market Size
US Aseptic Packaging Market Size
Canada Aseptic Packaging Market Size
Mexico Aseptic Packaging Market Size
Rest of Global Aseptic Packaging Market Size
Europe Aseptic Packaging Market
Germany Aseptic Packaging Market
UK Aseptic Packaging Market
France Aseptic Packaging Market
Russia Aseptic Packaging Market
Spain Aseptic Packaging Market
Italy Aseptic Packaging Market
Rest of Europe Aseptic Packaging Market
Asia Pacific Aseptic Packaging Market
China Aseptic Packaging Market
Japan Aseptic Packaging Market
India Aseptic Packaging Market
South Korea Aseptic Packaging Market
Singapore Aseptic Packaging Market
Malaysia Aseptic Packaging Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Aseptic Packaging Market
LAMEA Aseptic Packaging Market
Brazil Aseptic Packaging Market
Argentina Aseptic Packaging Market
UAE Aseptic Packaging Market
Saudi Arabia Aseptic Packaging Market
South Africa Aseptic Packaging Market
Nigeria Aseptic Packaging Market
Rest of LAMEA Aseptic Packaging Market
Companies Profiled
Amcor Limited
Robert Bosch GmbH
I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
Tetra Laval International S.A.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Schott Systeme GmbH
Sealed Air Corporation
Ecolean AB
Bemis Company, Inc.
Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.
