Worldwide Beer Market Share, Size, Trend, Top Key Players Updates and Industry Analysis, 2027

Market Overview:

Due to the high popularity and demand associated to beer consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage.

Changing cultural attitudes and increasing young affluent consumers has boosted up the market of beer since so many years. Considering today’s scenario, urbanization and increasing disposable income is considered to be the major drivers of this sector. Continues indulgence in R&D has resulted in product development and manufacturers have come up with new and unique beer formulation which has exponentially boosted up the demand for beer on a global level. Product promotions from microbreweries offering free beer tasting fests or campaigns in developing countries have gathered a huge consumer base from these countries.

Latest Industry Updates:

Feb 2017 Heineken N.V. announced the acquisition of Brasil Kirin Holding S.A. which is one of the largest beer and soft drinks producers in Brazil. This will allow the company to extend their geographical footprints and strengthen their market position. The acquisition will result in Heineken to become the second largest beer company in Brazil.

May 2017 Anheuser-Busch InBev acquired North Carolina-based Wicked Weed Brewing. This will extent the company’s craft beer production capacity and will add to the Budweiser maker’s collection of higher-end ales. The company announced “Wicked Weed Brewing would join the company’s “High End” portfolio, which also includes AB InBev’s Stella Artois and craft brands acquired in recent years, including Elysian, Devils Backbone and Blue Point”

Jun 2017 Heineken N.V. acquired Lagunitas Brewing Company. The acquisition will allow the company to strengthen their product portfolio and expand their production capacity to meet the demands in the U.S.

July 2017 The Carlsberg Group and Brooklyn Brewery announced their collaboration in order to establish a new brewery in Klaipėda, Lithuania after their recent joint ventures in Hong Kong and London. The company stated that the breweries will collaborate to create a range of small-batch classic and experimental beers.

Major Key Players:

With companies aiming to capture a significant market share in the global beer market, the are constantly been found to indulge and invest hugely on the R&D sector in order to bring in innovations in their beer offering. Established players are also found to acquire microbreweries that produces craft beer based on its increasing consumer side demand. Beer is a universally consumed alcoholic drink and is identified to have high consumer’s preference. Due to the profitability obtained from this sector, new players also seek to enter the global market and hence tend to focus more on product differentiation. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing product improvisations and new product launch.

The key players profiled in beer are Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), SABMiller plc (U.K.), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), United Breweries Limited (India), Diageo Plc. (U.K.), Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd. (China), Boston Beer Company (U.S.), Beijing Yanjing Brewery (China)

Consumers’ inclination to meet the social dynamics and high influence of western culture in the developing countries has resulted in high sales of beer further resulting in increased market share. Fast pace of lifestyle, and consumer’s wiliness to experiment with the alcoholic beverages is also identified to be a hidden factor behind the beer market share increase. However, government regulations and specific functional requirements are the major factors which might confine the growth of global beer market.

Market Segments:

The global beer market has been divided into type, source, packaging, production and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Pale ale, Stout, Mild ale, Lambic, Lager, Porters, Marzen, Bock and Others

On The Basis Of Source: Barley, Wheat, Rice, Corn, Millet, Sorghum, Cassava roots, Agave and Others

On The Basis Of Packaging: Can, Bottle and Draught

On The Basis Of Production: Micro and Macro

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The global beer market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global dietary market is highly dominated by North America and Europe due to high demand, production and consumption of beer in the region. APAC is fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income and consumers high willingness to meet the social dynamics. The consumption of beer in counties like India and Middle East countries is expected to grow at an exponential rate based on the new innovations companies are bringing in.