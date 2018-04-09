Opportunities for the global gas turbine MRO market in the power industry to reach $17.3 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the gas turbine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market, looks good with opportunities in the maintenance service type. The global gas turbine MRO market in the power industry is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for market growth are the aging fleet of gas turbines and stringent government regulations on emission control.

In this market, the service types are maintenance, repair, and overhaul. Lucintel forecasts that maintenance will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the increasing fleet age of gas turbines in the power industry.

The three major types of service providers are original equipment manufacturers, independent service providers, and in-house. Within the gas turbine MRO market, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected to remain the largest market. The long-term service agreements between OEMs and power producers are expected to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

By end use industries, electric power utility is expected to be the largest segment and witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for electricity is the major driving growth for this segment over the forecast period.

By turbine size, turbines with more than 180MW are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth in the forecast period. High efficiency and low-cost per MW are the major factors which will drive this segment.

North America is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to MRO services required for a large number of existing and aging gas turbines shipped to this region in prior years.

Some of the major companies in the global gas turbine MRO market for the power industry are General Electrical, Siemens, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Wood Group, and Sulzer.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global gas turbine MRO market in the power industry by end use industry, type of service, by type of service provider, turbine capacity, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Gas Turbine MRO Market in the Power Industry 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the global gas turbine MRO market in the power industry through 2023, segmented by end use industry, type of service, type of service provider, turbine capacity, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Electrical Power Utility

• Oil and Gas

• Others

By Type of Service [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Maintenance

• Repair

• Overhaul

By Type of Service Provider [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Independent Service Providers

• In-House

By Turbine Size [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• 1 – 60 MW

• 61 – 180 MW

• More than 180 MW

By Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2012 to 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

