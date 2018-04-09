Neyaz Farooquee’s book ‘An Ordinary Man’s Guide to Radicalism’ to be launched in Delhi

Neyaz Farooquee’s book ‘An Ordinary Man’s Guide To Radicalism’, published by Westland under their new literary imprint, Context, will be launched on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at 7pm at India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. On this occasion, the author will share the dais with luminaries such as Zoya Hasan, Professor Emerita, JNU; Siddharth Varadarajan, Founding Editor, The Wire; Dushyant Dave, Senior Advocate, the Supreme Court of India for a riveting panel discussion.

The engaging conversation will be moderated by Neha Dixit, an independent journalist.

‘An Ordinary Man’s Guide to Radicalism’ is Neyaz Farooquee’s debut book and narrates his experience of religious stereotyping and life after the infamous Batla House Encounter.

Join us for the launch as Farooquee scrapes out the unvarnished truth about identity and stereotypes, about life in a ghetto, and the small and big disappointments that make up an ordinary life.