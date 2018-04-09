Managed Services Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

The key drivers contributing to the growth of the managed services are rise in digital information, the need to secure it, increasing trend of bring your own devices, flexibility to match custom requirements, continuous upsurge in dependency over heterogeneous networks, and persistent rise in the complexity of technological solutions. However, the increased complexity in network infrastructure and the complexities in data management are hampering the growth of the overall market.

Also, the affordable, reliable, and effective security solutions form managed security service providers help the organizations protect their sensitive information and also their businesses. The increasing need for advanced threat protection for the rise in cyber security attacks, cost-effective for the organization to outsource their security needs to the Managed Services Market is security service providers, thereby attaining economies of scale are boosting the growth of the market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share in the global managed services market whereas Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period 2016-2022.

Managed Services can be defined as proactive management of an information technology asset or object, by a third party typically known as a MSP, on behalf of the end-user. The operative distinction that sets apart a managed service program is the proactive delivery of their service, as compared to reactive IT services, which have been around for decades.

Major Key Players:

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• AT&T Inc (U.S)

• Fortinet, Inc (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.)

• Computer Science Corporation (U.S.)

• Checkpoint Software Technologies Limited (U.S.)

• Trustwave Holdings, Inc (U.S.)

• Accenture PLC (Republic of Ireland)

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global managed services market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. Mobility and data centers segment of managed services market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of managed services into type, end users and deployment.

By Type

• Data Center

• Infrastructure

• Security

• Networking

• Mobility

• Communication and Information

By End Users

• Small & Medium enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By Deployment

• On Premise

• On Cloud

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share because of the rapid growth of the enterprises and the macroeconomic uncertainty in the European region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 especially in countries such as China and India countries because they are investing huge amount of money to adopt new technologies for data management.

