According to a new report Global Network Engineering Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Engineering Services Market size is expected to reach $58.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Network Assessment Network Engineering Services Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Network Deployment Network Engineering Services Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Network Design Network Engineering Services Market.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Network Engineering Services Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023).

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Network Engineering Services Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $5,389.2 million by 2023.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/network-engineering-services-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Engineering Services Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., Accenture Plc., Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Harris Corporation (Aviat Networks), and The Blackstone Group (Mphasis).

Global Network Engineering Services Market Size Segmentation

By Service Type

Network Assessment

Network Deployment

Network Design

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Transmission Mode

Wireless

Wired

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Network Engineering Services Market Size

US Network Engineering Services Market Size

Canada Network Engineering Services Market Size

Mexico Network Engineering Services Market Size

Rest of Global Network Engineering Services Market Size

Europe Network Engineering Services Market

Germany Network Engineering Services Market

UK Network Engineering Services Market

France Network Engineering Services Market

Russia Network Engineering Services Market

Spain Network Engineering Services Market

Italy Network Engineering Services Market

Rest of Europe Network Engineering Services Market

Asia Pacific Network Engineering Services Market

China Network Engineering Services Market

Japan Network Engineering Services Market

India Network Engineering Services Market

South Korea Network Engineering Services Market

Singapore Network Engineering Services Market

Malaysia Network Engineering Services Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Network Engineering Services Market

LAMEA Network Engineering Services Market

Brazil Network Engineering Services Market

Argentina Network Engineering Services Market

UAE Network Engineering Services Market

Saudi Arabia Network Engineering Services Market

South Africa Network Engineering Services Market

Nigeria Network Engineering Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Network Engineering Services Market

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Accenture Plc.

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Dell Technologies, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Harris Corporation (Aviat Networks)

The Blackstone Group (Mphasis)

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Network Engineering Services Market Size

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Network Engineering Services Market (2017-2023)

Europe Network Engineering Services Market (2017-2023)

Asia Pacific Network Engineering Services Market (2017-2023)

LAMEA Network Engineering Services Market (2017-2023)