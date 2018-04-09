According to a new report Global Network Engineering Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Engineering Services Market size is expected to reach $58.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Network Assessment Network Engineering Services Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Network Deployment Network Engineering Services Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Network Design Network Engineering Services Market.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Network Engineering Services Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.5% during (2017 – 2023).
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Network Engineering Services Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.1 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $5,389.2 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/network-engineering-services-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Engineering Services Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., Accenture Plc., Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Dell Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Harris Corporation (Aviat Networks), and The Blackstone Group (Mphasis).
Global Network Engineering Services Market Size Segmentation
By Service Type
Network Assessment
Network Deployment
Network Design
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Transmission Mode
Wireless
Wired
By Vertical
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Network Engineering Services Market Size
US Network Engineering Services Market Size
Canada Network Engineering Services Market Size
Mexico Network Engineering Services Market Size
Rest of Global Network Engineering Services Market Size
Europe Network Engineering Services Market
Germany Network Engineering Services Market
UK Network Engineering Services Market
France Network Engineering Services Market
Russia Network Engineering Services Market
Spain Network Engineering Services Market
Italy Network Engineering Services Market
Rest of Europe Network Engineering Services Market
Asia Pacific Network Engineering Services Market
China Network Engineering Services Market
Japan Network Engineering Services Market
India Network Engineering Services Market
South Korea Network Engineering Services Market
Singapore Network Engineering Services Market
Malaysia Network Engineering Services Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Network Engineering Services Market
LAMEA Network Engineering Services Market
Brazil Network Engineering Services Market
Argentina Network Engineering Services Market
UAE Network Engineering Services Market
Saudi Arabia Network Engineering Services Market
South Africa Network Engineering Services Market
Nigeria Network Engineering Services Market
Rest of LAMEA Network Engineering Services Market
Companies Profiled
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Accenture Plc.
Ericsson AB
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Fujitsu Limited
Dell Technologies, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Juniper Networks, Inc.
Harris Corporation (Aviat Networks)
The Blackstone Group (Mphasis)
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Network Engineering Services Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Network Engineering Services Market (2017-2023)
Europe Network Engineering Services Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Network Engineering Services Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Network Engineering Services Market (2017-2023)