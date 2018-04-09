Flat Glass Coating-Market : Solution, Services, Application and Market Insight 2023

Global Flat Glass Coating Market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in the year 2017. Global Flat glass coating market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.15 % from 2018 to reach USD 3.21 billion by the year 2023.
Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is also market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to growing demand. At country level China, Taiwan, South Korea and India in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due
Ferro Corp. (U.S.), Nippon Paint (japan), Tribos Coatings International Ltd. (U.K.), Hesse (Germany), Sherwin-Williams (U.S.), Fenzi (Italy) and Arkema (France) some of the key players in the Global Flat glass coating market. Better global reach at operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.
Drivers:
Rise of usage in commercial and residential buildings
Growing demand in solar power and automotive application
Restraints:
Changing government regulations and norms.
Opportunities:
Growing demand in construction industry
Increasing demand for green infrastructure
Challenges:
Strict government regulations and policies
The segmentation are done on the basis of resin type, by technology, by application and by region. On the basis of resin types, the global Flat glass coating market is sub segmented as Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane Resin and Others (Alkyd & Silicone) of which the polyurethane segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to vide application and high demand.
The segmentation done on the basis of application includes Mirror, Solar Power, Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative and Others of which the mirror segment is expected to hold the highest market share among other applications due to vast usage. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as Water-Based, Nano-Coating and Solvent-Based technology of which Nano-Coating is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Flat glass coating Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting Organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.
By Resin Type
Acrylic
Epoxy
Polyurethane Resin
Others (Alkyd & Silicone)
By Technology
Water-Based
Nano-Coating
Solvent-Based
By Application
Mirror
Solar Power
Architectural
Automotive & Transportation
Decorative
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
Ferro
Nippon Paint
Nano-Care Deutschland
Tribos Coatings
Hesse
Sherwin-Williams
Fenzi
Warren Paint & Color
CCM GmbH
Arkema
Apogee Enterprises (Viracon)
Casix
(A brief overview of 13 companies is also provided)
