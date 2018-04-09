Flat Glass Coating-Market : Solution, Services, Application and Market Insight 2023

Global Flat Glass Coating Market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in the year 2017. Global Flat glass coating market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.15 % from 2018 to reach USD 3.21 billion by the year 2023.

Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is also market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to growing demand. At country level China, Taiwan, South Korea and India in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due

Ferro Corp. (U.S.), Nippon Paint (japan), Tribos Coatings International Ltd. (U.K.), Hesse (Germany), Sherwin-Williams (U.S.), Fenzi (Italy) and Arkema (France) some of the key players in the Global Flat glass coating market. Better global reach at operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Drivers:

Rise of usage in commercial and residential buildings

Growing demand in solar power and automotive application

Restraints:

Changing government regulations and norms.

Opportunities:

Growing demand in construction industry

Increasing demand for green infrastructure

Challenges:

Strict government regulations and policies

The segmentation are done on the basis of resin type, by technology, by application and by region. On the basis of resin types, the global Flat glass coating market is sub segmented as Acrylic, Epoxy, Polyurethane Resin and Others (Alkyd & Silicone) of which the polyurethane segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to vide application and high demand.

The segmentation done on the basis of application includes Mirror, Solar Power, Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Decorative and Others of which the mirror segment is expected to hold the highest market share among other applications due to vast usage. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as Water-Based, Nano-Coating and Solvent-Based technology of which Nano-Coating is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Flat glass coating Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting Organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane Resin

Others (Alkyd & Silicone)

By Technology

Water-Based

Nano-Coating

Solvent-Based

By Application

Mirror

Solar Power

Architectural

Automotive & Transportation

Decorative

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

Ferro

Nippon Paint

Nano-Care Deutschland

Tribos Coatings

Hesse

Sherwin-Williams

Fenzi

Warren Paint & Color

CCM GmbH

Arkema

Apogee Enterprises (Viracon)

Casix

(A brief overview of 13 companies is also provided)

