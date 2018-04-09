Fatty-Amides-Market: Top Companies, Growth Factors, Technology & Innovation Trends by 2023

Global Fatty Amides Market was valued at USD 322.83 million in the year 2017. Global Fatty amides market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.80 % from 2018 to reach USD 403.90 million by the year 2023. Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is also market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period due to growing demand and rising population. At country level China and India in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due

Italmatch Chemicals (Italy), KAO Corporation (Japan), Croda International (U.K), PMC Biogenix (U.S), Fine Organic Industries (Japan), Nippon Fine Chemical (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), BASF (Japan), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK) (Malaysia) and Haihang Industry (China) some of the key players in the Global Fatty amides market. Better global reach at operational level is the main reason the key players are holding substantial market share. Rising research and development expenses to satisfy the changing demands of end users, new product launches and organic growth strategies were few techniques adopted by various manufacturers in last 5 years.

Drivers:

Growing demand for eco- friendly products

Restraints:

Changing cost of raw material.

Opportunities:

Growing demand in end-use industry

Challenges:

Strict government regulations and policies

The segmentation are done on the basis of product Type, By Product Form, By End- Use Industry and by region. On the basis of product types, the global Fatty amides market is sub segmented as Erucamide, Behenamide, Stearamide, Oleamide and Others of which the erucamide segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period due to vide application and high demand.

The segmentation done on the basis of product form includes bead, powder and others of which the beads segment is expected to hold the highest market share among other form due to vast usage. On the basis of end-use industry the market is segmented as Rubber, Film Processing, Ink, Rubber, Injection, Molding and Others of which ink technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Get Free Report Sample Report with Full Customization https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/Sample_Request/GENRE162

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Fatty amides Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting Organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.

By Product Type

Erucamide

Behenamide

Stearamide

Oleamide

Others

By Product Form

Bead

Powder

Others

By End- Use Industry

Rubber

Film Processing

Ink

Rubber

Injection Molding

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

Italmatch Chemicals

KAO Corporation

Croda International

PMC Biogenix

Fine Organic Industries

Nippon Fine Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

BASF

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK)

Haihang Industry

(A brief overview of 15 companies is also provided)

For More Technical Insights https://www.genesismarketinsights.com/viewreport/163/24/Fatty-Amides-Market

Detailed customization is also available for you. Further, if the report listed above does not meet with your key requirements. Our customized research report will analytically cover the required market information you need which will help you to plan your business decisions.