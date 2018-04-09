Disposable Gloves Market Industry- Competitive Landscape, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

The global disposable gloves market is growing significantly due to increasing awareness about hand hygiene and patient safety among healthcare providers and patients, and high incidences of communicable diseases. Several government and non-governmental organizations are actively promoting and funding campaigns aimed at encouraging the use of disposable gloves in medical practices; hence, propelling the growth of global disposable gloves market. High replacement rate of disposable gloves is creating ample opportunities for the global disposable gloves market to grow at a significant rate in the forecasted period. Disposable gloves are used to prevent contaminations and have applications in medical examination, surgery, food processing, and clean room practices.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global disposable gloves market in the coming years due to high awareness regarding hand hygiene among patient and healthcare providers, high healthcare expenditure, high prevalence of infectious diseases, and high patient compliance for surgical treatment. In addition, the CDC’s strong recommendation for the usage of disposable gloves in medical procedures will further fuel the growth of disposable gloves market in North America. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global disposable gloves market and the major reasons driving the growth are improving healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of communicable-diseases, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the disposable gloves market is growing rapidly due the increased government funding and increasing awareness about hand hygiene and patient safety among patients and care givers in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Some of the major players operating in the global disposable gloves market are Ansell Healthcare, Adventa Berhad, Cardinal Health Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Kimberley-Clark Corporation, Medisafe Technologies, Medline Industries Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, and Supermax Corporation Berhad.