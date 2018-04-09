Corporate Travel Portal : One stop Destination for All Business Travellers

A corporate travel portal is a database that stores and provides access to vital travel program information to travel managers via the Internet 24 by 7. It may be thought of as a single, complete access point to all business travel related aspects. A user-friendly portal combines ease and simplicity with advanced, intuitive cost control.

An online booking engine for corporates and enterprises seeking a total solution for all their corporate travel requirements eases the burden of having to work with multi-platform booking interfaces whichlack the provision to provide real-time travel data. A useful travel portal offers real-time data retrieval along with access to mobile itineraries, compliant spend analysis and travel reports at one’s fingertips. Also, apart from being simple, it provides one access to each and every aspect of one’s travel management needs.

What a corporate organization needs from a business travel portal is shortening of the time as well as the effort spent when the organization opts for agent-assisted or multi-platform reservations or bookings. Moreover, the portal ought to ensure maximum compatibility i.e. it must be compatible across all mobile devices, so that it can be accessed and used as and when required by the client. Most of the modern travel portals provide simple functionality, which meansthat one only needsthe corporate travel platform to manage all of one’s travel arrangements. Updation of flights, schedules and hotels can easily be done by accessing the individual profiles of employees as well as travellers.

The traveller or the corporate organization ought to be in command of the travel spending. A good travel portal provides maximum spend control to the client and some even provide storage of travel logs(including old bookings and real-time changes) along withautomated audit tracking, so that accurate financials can be ensured. So many offerings at a single place, no wonder why corporate travel portals are better known as ‘all-in-one solution’ to all of the travel hassles and worries of business travellers.

