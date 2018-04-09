Clements Electric Provides Professional Electrical Panel Change Services in Texas

The family-owned electrical contractor in Texas updates old electrical panels, keeping properties safe and ensuring better power distribution in homes and businesses.

[MANSFIELD, 04/09/2018] – Clements Electric offers electrical panel change services for residents in Dallas, Fort Worth area to update the system and ensure that it works well at all times. The team of professional electricians explains that obsolete or damaged electrical panels do not only affect the power circulation, but it also endangers the property.

Signs of Changing Electrical Panel

If the lights in the property flicker or dim every time resident turn on a major appliance like an air conditioning unit or a refrigerator, Clements Electric suggests that it may be time for an electrical panel change.

Another indicator for changing electrical panel is when the component is always too hot to touch. Properties that use split-buss type electrical panel require an electrical panel change.

According to Clements Electric, instead of one circuit breaker, the split-buss type has six main breakers to shut down the whole panel. This type of panel is prone to power outages, overload, and safety issues, with some brands already out of market circulation.

Owners of properties older than 25 years should consider an electrical panel change as well.

Quality Service

Electricians of Clements Electric provide value in every electrical panel change service. The team helps clients every step of the way. The certified electricians begin the work by upgrading the grounding system for electric shock protection. Additionally, the company improves circuit breaker response times, fix old wirings, and replace other deteriorated parts.

The company says that an electrical system of a property works like a human body’s circulatory system. The electrical panel acts as the heart, which controls and pumps the powerwhile the circuits work as veins and arteries that carry the electricity to the plugs, lights, and appliances.

An electrical panel upgrade maintains a property’s “heart” healthy, ensuring the safety of the family, staff, tenants, or clients.

