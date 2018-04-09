Author, Coach, Speaker Radhaa Nilia Launches Heart Chakra Healing Workshop Tour

United States [North Carolina/April 09,2018]:Feminine leader, coach, speaker, and author Radhaa Nilia is the founder of Goddess Code Academy. An online academy offering empowering training programs for women. She leads and conducts workshops such as her signature Heart Chakra Healing Workshop.

Radhaa kicked of her first Heart Chakra Healing tour February 17, 2018 at Spiritual Origins in Huntington Beach, California and has continued her workshops through Sedona, Arizona and Santa Fe New Mexico. Radhaa’s upcoming Heart Chakra Healing workshop will be in Asheville, North Carolina. Tickets and dates can be found at: www.GoddessCodeAcademy.com

These transformational healing workshops are both an intuitive and interactive experience with Radhaa where you can learn techniques on how to start healing your own heart chakra and how to work with others. Radhaa has over a decade of extensive experience in the healing arts globally, which she now brings through her online and in-person trainings. Radhaa’s workshops are premium experiences and highly sought after as she takes it to next level training and on the spot coaching and clearing.

Aside from being a pioneering leader and creator of the original modality Goddess Activations™, Radhaa is also at the forefront of feminine empowerment and education through her Goddess Code Academy™. Radhaa regularly publishes online programs, conducts international retreats, speaks at online summits and live events, and Goddess Activations™ training. Sharing knowledge garnered from over many years in working with hundreds of clients around the globe, the Heart Chakra Healing Workshops are a perfect complement and resource for self-development, leadership, and spiritual practice. Radhaa is the author of Quan Yin Goddess Activations which you can purchase at Barnes and Noble or online on Amazon: goo.gl/E72Tbg

To have Radha host a Heart Chakra Healing workshop in your are, contact PR:

Att: Raziel Arcega @ lnrpromotions@gmail.com