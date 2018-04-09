Alkries LLC Helps Businesses Gain More Online Exposure with Its SEO Services

It is vital for companies to have an online presence, as most Internet users use search engines to find a business. Businesses wanting to boost their online exposure can turn to Alkries LLC.

[Hollins, 4/9/2018] — Companies that want to survive in today’s competitive and noisy business world need to establish a presence online. This type of presence is crucial, as data from a Local Search Association (LSA) survey shows that people are more likely to search for a local business using a search engine. In such cases, Alkries LLC can provide visibility in search results.

Survey Stressed the Importance of Visibility in Search Results

The March 2017 survey of Internet users in the US revealed that 8 out of 10 respondents go to search engines as their first choice among a range of non-digital and digital sources to find information for local businesses. Respondents also cited the website of the company as their second choice.

The survey highlights the importance of making a business visible in search results. An article by Chron noted that many people would be completely unaware that the company exists if the business is not yet online.

Obtaining More Online Exposure with SEO

Businesses that want to have more online visibility can use SEO to give their website a much-needed boost in the search engine ranks and get more customers in the process. They can turn to Alkries LLC and take advantage of the company’s SEO services.

The firm follows a five-phase SEO methodology to bring the right traffic to the client’s business website and convert the client’s visitors into loyal customers. These phases are:

• Site Assessment and Business Discovery

• Campaign Roadmap

• On-Page SEO

• Off-Page SEO

• Reporting, Analytics, and Monitoring

The company encourages interested clients to try its SEO services risk-free for 30 days. Moreover, it advises people not to do digital marketing on their own, and instead rely on Alkries LLC to develop a clear online strategy.

About Alkries LLC

Alkries LLC is a trusted marketing and SEO firm situated in Roanoke, Virginia. Matthew King, the owner and operator of Alkries LLC, established the SEO and marketing firm in March 2018.

