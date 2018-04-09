Ajna band to enthral Delhiites at the Hard Rock Café

There’s no better way to celebrate life than with some mesmerizing music and an after-work celebration with your closest friends. To make your weekdays more memorable, Artist Aloud in association with Hard Rock Café presents the 10th edition of ‘Arise’, an evening of live performance.

Based out of Delhi, the Hindi rock band Ajnaincludes five members – Saurav Chaudhary & Dushyant Singh on Guitars, Mukund KC on Bass, Anuj Tawar on Drums and Vibhu Trehan on Vocals. The band has just released their third single, ‘CHALA PHIR’ and will leave the audience spellboundwith their amazing performance. This Tuesday at the Hard Rock Café in Saket, music lovers are in for a treat!

When: Tuesday, 10th April 2018

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Saket (Delhi)

Time: 9 pm onwards

Entry: FREE ENTRY