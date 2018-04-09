Abaya Popularity Continues to Thrive For SHUKR Despite Competition

While the competition for abaya sales is strong, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continues to stand out from the crowd by showing Muslim women they do not have to substitute modesty for style.

Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping create one of the first globally recognised contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the creation of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. With stores in the US and the UK, and with current headquarters in Jordan, SHUKR sells modest clothing; including long dresses and skirts, hijabs, loose tops for men and women, and popular Islamic kufis.

Across most Islamic clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among Muslim women. SHUKR abayas in particular stand out because they are simple, functional, modest, and fit in well with regular western wear. “It’s important for Muslims in the west to feel comfortable in what they wear, and it is our goal to help them to do so,” says Sillwood.

The SHUKR abaya is different from other abayas on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colours, natural fabrics, and incorporation of functional extras. Says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner “Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that Muslim women encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate and yet western way.”

What Muslim women seem to love most about the SHUKR abayas is that they are all designed with practical means in mind. Many SHUKR dresses feature deep pockets with buttons or flaps that make carrying phones, money or other items simple.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.ShukrClothing.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

Web: www.ShukrClothing.com

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com