WinX DVD Ripper Marches Forward to Level-3 Hardware Acceleration Powered by Intel® and NVIDIA®

Digiarty Software has rebuilt the kernel of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.8.0 – skilled in ripping new movie DVDs, 99-title DVDs, workout DVDs, ISO files, and even old/damaged/scratched discs, to MP4, AVI, and more specific mobile formats. It becomes the only DVD ripper supporting cutting-edge Intel® (QSV) and NVIDIA® (CUDA/NVENC) based level-3 hardware acceleration – the highest level by far absence in 95% similar programs. Integrating hardware processing into hardware encoder and hardware decoder, this DVD to digital converter can reduce the process time of “source DVD -> HWDec -> Processing (GPU) -> HWEnc -> target video” at least by 50%, reaching 300-500 FPS ripping speed while delivering high-fidelity quality.

Hardware acceleration is classified into three levels:

Level 1 – hardware encoder. It is the basic tier harnessing general Intel®, Nvidia® or AMD® hardware (GPU) encoder to accelerate data computing of DVD ripping parallelly. About 95% DVD rippers in the market can only go so far.

Level 2 – hardware encoder and hardware decoder. Hardware decoder is added to speed up decoding raw data from original MPEG-2 bit stream packet through concurrent computing. Except for WinX DVD Ripper Platinum introducing exclusive support for Intel® QSV and NVIDIA® CUDA/NVENC based level-2 hardware acceleration in early 2017, none of DVD rippers has elevated to such level until today.

Level 3 – hardware encoder, hardware decoder and hardware processing. Hardware processing lies between hardware decoding and hardware encoding. It leverages Intel® QSV and Nvidia® CUDA/NVENC to process the raw data concurrently without damaging quality, thus making the process of “source DVD -> HWDec -> Processing (GPU) -> HWEnc -> target video” 2X faster than before. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum climbs up to this level only one year after reaching level 2.

Hardware acceleration matters most for DVD ripping. When this technology is utilized, DVD conversion is executable on even low-configured computers such as one with legacy GeForce GTX650, because such intensive work is shifted from CPU to GPU. The speed can reach 32x real time faster than software-based processing. Moreover, it will prolong the life of DVD-ROM drive.

“We’re really happy that we have reached the highest level of hardware acceleration on WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, firstly and uniquely. It will particularly benefit those who still keep legacy computers but are long for fast and smooth DVD ripping. Certainly, high-end computer owners will see more excellent performance,” said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software.

That’s why Digiarty Software spares no efforts to develop leading hardware acceleration technology although it already covers support for Multi-core CPU, Super Encode Engine based on MMX-SSE & 3DNow! and Hyper-threading technologies.

Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.8.0 is fully compatible with Windows 10 (32 bit and 64 bit) and lower. It is available to download a setup file or get a 40% off coupon for full version through Digiarty 2018 Special Offer.