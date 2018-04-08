Sanjeev Kapoor Master Class on April 12

Hyderabad, 08 April, 2018: The Junior Jaycee wing of JCI Banjara Hyderabad, a part of the globally popular JCI, has some mouth-watering and lip-smacking good news. And there is a unique first to the celebratory occasion, which will be a momentous day for all city-based aspiring chefs, housewives and gourmets in an equal measure.

As a matter of avowed principles, which are followed in letter and spirit by every member, Junior Jaycee wing focuses on inculcating leadership and entrepreneurial skills among those in the 14-22 years age-group.

In keeping with this youthful exuberance, we take delight in announcing that we are conducting a workshop with Guinness Record holder and inarguably the country’s most famous Chef, the ever-smiling Sanjeev Kapoor, at Taj Deccan on April 12, 2018(Thursday).

Themed ‘Zaiqa’, the workshop will be the first in the twin cities by Sanjeev Kapoor, who has popularised multiple India-exclusive dishes in kitchens all over the world, including alongside culinary icons like Rachel Ray, Richard Quest and Rene Redzepi.

The Master Chef will bring to town the latest culinary techniques with an overwhelming thrust on a healthy cuisine at Kohinoor Banquet Hall, Taj Deccan from 11am to 3pm. The workshop, which showcases his magical mastery, is open to chefs, housewives and connoisseurs, who could gain immensely on the art of making dishes of the exotic variety from the practical lessons and pep talk that the genial and affable globe-trotting Sanjeev Kapoor will deliver.

For all the fame that he has achieved, his business of world-class kitchen gadgets, enables and continues to empower women, a cause close to his heart. It is ditto with Junior Jaycees here. The proceeds and funds raised through this workshop will be used for our ongoing charitable activities and to provide succour to the specially-disabled.

For registrations contact Radhika Malani/Payal Mehta on Tel Nos: 98851-32664/90101-95700. Enrolment will strictly be on a first come first served basis.

Jr. Jc Prachi Mehta,

Chairperson.

