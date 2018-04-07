Top Budget-Friendly Holiday Destinations in Asia

In rare cases, it may be possible that you could get the golden opportunity to choose your corporate travel destination. How to make the most of it without exceeding the budget? While you can cut some expenses by booking from reliable B2B Hotel Booking Website and B2B travel website,like Roomsxpert, do not restrict yourself in choosing just an affordable Corporate Travel Portal. Another way to save cash is by selecting a budget-friendly holiday destination! So if you are looking for an Asian location that could fit your pocket, here are some places that you would definitely enjoy:

India

India, the second most populous country in the world, is a leading travel destination for budget travelers. Not only is it rich in culture and diversity but it is also pretty budget friendly. The hotels and airfare costs are lower than most of the other countries. Not to mention, the Sikh temples- Gurudwaras have a community kitchen where you can eat a scrumptious meal for free. In India, you can live like a king for under 30USD per day.

Myanmar

Myanmar, a quaint little country, is a perfect blend of the past and the present. Budget traveling in Myanmar is not at all challenging. To begin with, for every US Dollar you get approximately 1330 Burmese Kyat. You can comfortably stay and travel in Myanmar by spending only 20 USD in a day.

Thailand

Thailand, aptly named as the backpacker’s mecca, is an awesome budget friendly travel destination in Asia. When in Thailand, you can forget worrying about the expenses. The country is famous for its markets, food, culture, and islands. If you live frugally, your expenses will amount to only 30 USD per day. Keep in mind that Northern Thailand is pretty budget friendly while Southern Thailand is almost as expensive as the Western countries.

Bali

Let the island of Bali be your budget-friendly escape from work. Visiting this mesmerizing island will not cost you an arm and leg. Instead of splurging money on cabs and taxis, renting a motorbike will work better. Bali is a gastronomer’s delight since it offers an array of mouth-watering street food. Eating at local restaurants and stalls is very easy on the pocket. You can travel comfortably in Bali with an estimated budget of 40 Dollars per day.

Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the places you can visit without having to rob a bank. To save up on money, eat at their local street food eateries called Com Binh Dan. Depend on city buses and xe oms(bikes) for transportation. You can choose to stay in a dorm or shared room for around 8USD per day. It’s very easy to stay and travel in Vietnam for 20USD per day.

