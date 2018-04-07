A Nice Read about the Technology Trends in Mobile Backend as a Service (Baas) Market

This report focuses on the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Scope of the Report:

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “”backend as a service”” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Market Segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Oracle Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Appcelerator

• Built.Io

• KII Corporation

• Cloudmine

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Android

• iOS

• Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Data and application integration

• Identity and access management

• Usage analytics

• Support and maintenance Service

• Othersa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

