Timberfix Offers Precise, Non-Abrasive Saws with Diamond Blades

[LITHGOW, 06/04/2018] – Timberfix a direct supplier of essential construction tools and materials in Australia has a range of diamond saw blades in their catalogue. With their unique mechanism, these blades offer a precise and durable solution to concrete cutting.

The Non-Abrasive Power of Diamonds

Diamonds are embedded in the metal matrix of each of the small cutting edges. They are usually inserted into masonry saws, concrete saws and circular saws. Diamond blades create relatively smooth and precise cuts at rapid speed.

Since diamonds are the hardest substance on earth, diamond blades are able to cut through both wet and dry marble, granite, concrete, asphalt, brick and other building materials. Diamond blades also have a longer blade life compared to other types of blade.

Timberfix offers a range of diamond blades from Superior and SJL. They have segmented diamond blades, ideal for cutting slabs of construction materials. They also have diamond grinding cup wheels used for heavier workload and in the rapid removal of paint, wallpaper and other surface coatings.

The Grinding Cycle of Diamond Blades

When diamond blades grind against a surface, the exposed diamonds will crack and fracture. However, instead of breaking, the cracks create new sharp points and become part of the blade. This cycle continues until the diamond section is completely gone and it will be time to replace the blade.

Diamond blades work best with wet surfaces. The water helps dissipate heat and increase the longevity of the blade. Water also prevents small, particles from dispersing into the air, which could be inhaled by workers.

