Small-Satellite-Market growing at a CAGR of 16.5% between 2018 and 2023

Global Small Satellite Market was valued at USD 3.1 billion in the year 2017. Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Airbus S.A.S. (France), Boeing (U.S.), The Aerospace Corporation (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Harris Corporation (U.S.), Orbital ATK, Inc. (U.S.), Sierra Nevada Corporation (U.S.), Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited (Singapore), Spire Global Inc. (U.K.), Millennium Space Systems Inc. (U.S.), Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (U.K.), are some of the key players in the Global Small Satellite market.

Global Small Satellite market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2018 to reach USD 7.8 billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and Asia-Pacific market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At country level U.S is projected to grow strongly in the coming years. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Drivers:

Enhanced devotion to necessities of low-budget users

Restraints:

Signal strength and reception of satellite is the major drawback

Opportunities:

Deliver improved social assistance for better structure

Challenges:

Regulatory affairs and norms can differ across the nation

The major shares of the market comes from Commercial segment in Global Small Satellite Market. On the other hand, Earth Observation & Meteorology, by size for this market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during year 2018-2023.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Small Satellite Manufacturers,

Component Supplier, Scientific Institutions

Technology Solution providers, Aerospace industry

Payload Suppliers, End use industries

Regulatory bodies.

By Size

Micro-Satellite

Mini-Satellite

Nano-Satellite

By Application

Communication

Surveillance & Security

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Scientific Research & Exploration

Mapping & Navigation

Others

By End User

Defense

Commercial

Civil

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

(A brief overview of 13 companies is also provided)

