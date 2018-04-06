Rising demand for food to drive Insecticide Seed Treatment Market

Seed treatment involves the appliance of biological, physical, and chemical agents throughout planting to enhance the health of crops. Insecticide Seed Treatment helps to regulate soil and seed-borne infections and diseases. Additionally, it improves the yield of crops, reduces germination time, and enhances overall productivity. Seed treatment has emerged as an economical crop protection resolution as compared to standard spraying because it is additionally economical and less labor intensive. In seed treatment, solely planting seeds are coated with treating agent, so, low quantity of active ingredients is needed for cover against a range of plant diseases and bug pests.

The global Insecticide Seed Treatment Market is estimated to have a value of USD 2.96 billion in 2017. With a CAGR of 11.5%, the market size is expected to grow rapidly to cross USD 5.1 billion by 2022. Rise in need for food security for the growing population and increase in crop loss because of drastic weather changes, beside the amendment in farming practices (from ancient to conventional), are of importance to the expansion of the world insect seed treatment market in agriculture.

Drivers and Restraints

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing utilization of alternative high-value crops, leading to enlarged usage of seed treatment solutions on costly seeds. Further, increasing crop demand for biofuel and feed has compelled farmers to extend yield by minimizing crop loss because of tormentor attacks (soil bore & others), that successively is fueling the market.

Insecticide seed treatment is employed to attain high-quality crop yield to cater to the increasing population and therefore the consequently growing food demand. Hence, insect powder seed treatment are viewed as a huge business growth prospect within the next 5 years. As a result, several international players have entered this market to provide numerous insect powder seed treatment which will be used for crops.

Regional Overview

South America is one amongst the biggest contributors to the world insect powder seed treatment, because of the rise within the use of insect powder seed treatment through advanced agricultural techniques and rise in want for food security in the South American countries. Brazil and Argentina were the biggest country-level markets within the South America region in the previous couple of years.

The major market contributors for the global Insecticide Seed Treatment Market are BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Nufarm Limited (Australia), Bayer AG (Germany), and Platform Specialty Products Corporation (U.S.).

