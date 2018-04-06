Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

The report Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market by Products& Services (Reagents and Consumables, Software and Services and Instruments), Technology (Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism, Next-Generation Sequencing, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization, Comparative Genomic Hybridization and Polymerase Chain Reaction), Procedure Type (Preimplantation Genetic Screening, and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis), Application (Single Gene Disorders, HLA Typing, Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities, X-Linked Disorders, Aneuploidy and Gender Identification), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics) – Global Industry Analysis, Trends analysis and Forecast up to 2024 studies the world as well as regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW (Including Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Global preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market include growing public-private investments in the field of preimplantation genetic testing, number of fertility clinics are increasing worldwide, decreasing fertility rates, technological advancements, and high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with advancing maternal age.

Preimplantation Genetic Screening is estimated to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in 2017

By procedure type, the preimplantation genetic testing market is classified into Preimplantation Genetic Screening, and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis. The preimplantation genetic screening segment is expected to lead the global preimplantation genetic testing in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include rising demand for preimplantation genetic screening owing to increasing genetic disorders and decrease in female fertility as well as advancements in the screening of preimplantation genetic testing.

Aneuploidyis estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market during the Forecast Period

Based onapplication, the preimplantation genetic testing market is categorized intosingle gene disorders, HLA typing, structural chromosomal abnormalities, X-Linked disorders, aneuploidy and gender identification. The aneuploidy segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global preimplantation genetic testing market during the forecast period. Rising initiatives taken by the prominent players regarding aneuploidy screeningto reduce the risk of miscarriage, increasing prevalence of abnormal number of chromosome leading to aneuploidy and growing maternal age are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

North America is estimated to Command the Largest Share of the Market

Based on region, the preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the preimplantation genetic testing market in 2017. This is attributed to factors such as growing public-private investments in the developed PGI owing to high demand among the people seeking for IVF treatments, rising number of people suffering from genetic disorders and increasing use of innovative genetic techniques over the conventional genomic techniques.

Companies Profiled Covered in this Report:

The report profiles some of the key companies in the preimplantation genetic testing market including Perkinelmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABBott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Invicta Genetics, Genea Limited, Beijing Genomics Institute, Progenesis, Combimatrix Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global preimplantation genetic testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of preimplantation genetic testing market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the preimplantation genetic testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the preimplantation genetic testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

