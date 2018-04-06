Military-Robot-Market is driven by several factors which impact the growth of the market on a global scale

Global Military Robot Market was valued at USD 16.01 billion in the year 2016. Global Military Robot market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% from 2018 to reach USD 33.4 billion by the year 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2016 and Europe market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.
Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), QinetiQ Group plc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB (Sweden), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems, Inc. (U.K.), Endeavor Robotics (IRobot), Cobham plc, are some of the key players in the Global Military Robot market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
Drivers:
Support Provided By Robots in Battle Operations
Restraints:
Stringent Technology-Sharing Principles
Opportunities:
Implementation in Robotic Technology
Challenges:
Government Grants
The major shares of the market comes from Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) in Global Military Robot Market. On the other hand, autonomous type for this market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during year 2017-2022.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Military Robot Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers
Research and Consulting Organization
Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations
End use industries
Regulatory bodies, policy actors and consumers.
By Platform
Land Robots
Marine Robots
Airborne Robots
By Operation
Human Operated
Autonomous
By Application
Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR)
Warfield
Search & Rescue
Combat Support
Firefighting
Transportation
Mine Clearance
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
Metal Detector Vehicle
Consuming Habit and Preference
Others
By Payload
Sensors
Radar
Video Screen
Cameras
Weapon
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
RoW
Key Market Players
Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)
QinetiQ Group plc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Saab AB (Sweden)
